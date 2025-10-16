Anthropic's new AI model is its cheapest yet

Anthropic aims to attract more traditional businesses with Haiku 4.5

By making advanced AI more budget-friendly, Anthropic hopes to bring in more traditional businesses and expand its reach.

The company already gets most of its revenue from over 300,000 enterprise clients using its tools behind the scenes or in their own products.

Founded by ex-OpenAI folks back in 2021, Anthropic has quickly grown into a $183 billion giant with nearly $7 billion in yearly revenue—showing just how fast the AI world is moving.