ChatGPT will soon allow adult conversations

OpenAI is also rolling out updates to make ChatGPT sound more natural and human, keeping up with trends like Elon Musk's xAI, which already allows explicit role-play.

At the same time, OpenAI says it's committed to protecting younger users—a "teen-friendly" version with stricter content filters is coming soon, following concerns after a recent lawsuit involving a minor.

Other tech giants, like Meta, and new California laws are also stepping up efforts to keep teens safe online.