ChatGPT will soon allow adult conversations
OpenAI announced that starting in December, ChatGPT will allow adult-themed conversations with verified users, aiming to give adults more freedom and address earlier restrictions that some found limiting.
CEO Sam Altman confirmed the change this week, saying it's part of OpenAI's push to "treat adult users like adults."
OpenAI is also rolling out updates to make ChatGPT sound more natural and human, keeping up with trends like Elon Musk's xAI, which already allows explicit role-play.
At the same time, OpenAI says it's committed to protecting younger users—a "teen-friendly" version with stricter content filters is coming soon, following concerns after a recent lawsuit involving a minor.
Other tech giants, like Meta, and new California laws are also stepping up efforts to keep teens safe online.