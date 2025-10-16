Next Article
Tech firms are generating their own electricity to run AI
Technology
AI is booming, and tech companies like OpenAI, Oracle, and Elon Musk's xAI need way more electricity than the US power grid can reliably deliver.
So, they're skipping the wait and building their own natural-gas-fired power generation for massive projects like Stargate in Texas, while using on-site gas turbines at Colossus centers in Memphis.
Data center companies are also joining in
Even big data center companies like Equinix are joining in by adding fuel cells to their US sites.
This "Bring Your Own Power" trend is all about staying online while the US grid struggles to keep up—right now, it adds less new capacity each year than needed.
Until the grid catches up, expect more tech firms to go DIY with their energy just to keep pace with demand.