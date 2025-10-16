Next Article
Apple AI models head jumps to Meta
Technology
Meta just hired Ke Yang, who led Apple's AI models team and helped shape the next-gen Siri coming in March.
Yang's move is a big win for Meta as tech giants scramble for top AI talent.
He's been with Apple since 2019, playing a major role in making Siri smarter.
Yang's exit raises concerns for Apple
Yang isn't the only one leaving—other senior Apple AI leaders like Ruoming Pang and Frank Chu have also jumped to Meta.
This wave of departures puts pressure on Apple as it works on a new Siri powered by generative AI.
Still, Apple's AI and software teams are sticking together, aiming to keep Siri and other features evolving in a fast-moving tech world.