Ex-Apple CEO says OpenAI is Apple's biggest threat

Apple kicked off its AI journey with Siri and brought in John Giannandrea as AI chief, but progress has been slow. Meanwhile, OpenAI's ChatGPT—launched in 2022—now gets over 800 million weekly visits. OpenAI even bought LoveFrom (founded by ex-Apple design head Jony Ive) for $6.5 billion, and OpenAI is currently working on new hardware devices.

AI-driven subscription models

Sculley thinks Apple needs to embrace new AI-driven subscription models as the tech world shifts away from standalone apps.

He also noted growing talk about CEO Tim Cook's possible retirement, hinting that whoever takes over will face big decisions as competition with OpenAI heats up.

Siri's next major upgrade has been delayed until at least next year.