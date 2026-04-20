OnePlus's upcoming phone will double as handheld gaming console

The gamepad of the OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra comes with an ergonomic grip that mimics a traditional handheld console. It also has customizable button mapping and four physical buttons, allowing players to use more complex multi-finger inputs instead of just basic two-thumb controls. The controller uses micro-mechanical switches with a 1,000Hz polling rate and a response time of just 1.8ms for improved performance.

Device specifications

The device will pack an enormous dual-cell battery

The OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra is expected to sport a 6.78-inch 1.5K flat display with a refresh rate of 165Hz, powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chip. It will also pack an enormous dual-cell battery of up to 8,600mAh capacity and support for fast charging at up to 100W. The device will come with a detachable magnetic cooling fan for heat dissipation during long gaming sessions, as well as an integrated gaming antenna for improved signal reception.