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OnePlus's upcoming phone will double as handheld gaming console
The phone will come with an attachable gamepad

OnePlus's upcoming phone will double as handheld gaming console

By Mudit Dube
Apr 20, 2026
02:32 pm
What's the story

OnePlus has confirmed that its upcoming Ace 6 Ultra smartphone will not only be a gaming phone but also a gaming handheld. The company recently released details and images of how the device works with its attachable gamepad. The phone slots directly into the new controller, effectively turning it into a handheld console-style device rather than relying solely on touchscreen inputs.

Gamepad details

The gamepad comes with an ergonomic grip

The gamepad of the OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra comes with an ergonomic grip that mimics a traditional handheld console. It also has customizable button mapping and four physical buttons, allowing players to use more complex multi-finger inputs instead of just basic two-thumb controls. The controller uses micro-mechanical switches with a 1,000Hz polling rate and a response time of just 1.8ms for improved performance.

Device specifications

The device will pack an enormous dual-cell battery

The OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra is expected to sport a 6.78-inch 1.5K flat display with a refresh rate of 165Hz, powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chip. It will also pack an enormous dual-cell battery of up to 8,600mAh capacity and support for fast charging at up to 100W. The device will come with a detachable magnetic cooling fan for heat dissipation during long gaming sessions, as well as an integrated gaming antenna for improved signal reception.

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