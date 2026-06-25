OnePlus earbuds with ANC, 54-hour battery life launched at ₹3,300
What's the story
OnePlus has expanded its audio portfolio with the launch of Nord Buds 4 in India. The new true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones are priced at ₹3,299 but can be purchased for a limited time at a special price of ₹3,099. The earbuds come in two color variants: Stellar Black and Astral Teal. They will be available from June 29 via OnePlus's official website and other online platforms like Amazon and Flipkart.
Product features
The earbuds come with AI-powered noise reduction
The Nord Buds 4 come with 12mm titanium-coated dynamic drivers for an immersive audio experience. They also support 3D Spatial Audio, Game Sound Spatial Audio, Master Tuning modes, and customizable EQ settings. The earbuds also feature a six-microphone setup with AI-powered noise reduction for clear voice quality during calls, even in windy conditions of up to 25km/h.
Tech specs
They support Bluetooth 6.1 and Google Fast Pair
The Nord Buds 4 also come with Bluetooth 6.1 support, Dual Device Connection, Google Fast Pair, Microsoft Swift Pair, and Smart Bluetooth technology with a claimed range of up to 250 meters. They also have an AI Translate feature and support for an AI Assistant on compatible devices. The dedicated Gaming Mode promises latency as low as 47ms while Game Sound Spatial Audio makes directional sounds easier to identify.
Information
The buds promise up to 54 hours of playback time
The OnePlus Nord Buds 4 promise up to 54 hours of total playback time. A quick 10-minute charge offers up to 11 hours of playback. The earbuds also come with IP55 dust and water resistance rating and TUV Rheinland Battery Health Certification for added durability.