The earbuds come in two color variants

OnePlus earbuds with ANC, 54-hour battery life launched at ₹3,300

By Akash Pandey 04:08 pm Jun 25, 202604:08 pm

What's the story

OnePlus has expanded its audio portfolio with the launch of Nord Buds 4 in India. The new true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones are priced at ₹3,299 but can be purchased for a limited time at a special price of ₹3,099. The earbuds come in two color variants: Stellar Black and Astral Teal. They will be available from June 29 via OnePlus's official website and other online platforms like Amazon and Flipkart.