OnePlus targets gamers with Nord CE6, starts at ₹30,000

OnePlus has expanded its smartphone portfolio with the launch of the Nord CE6 and Nord CE6 Lite in India. The new additions come with major upgrades in battery capacity, gaming performance, display refresh rate, and durability features. The company has also announced the sale dates for both devices. The OnePlus Nord CE6 will be available from May 8 at noon while its Lite variant will hit shelves on May 12 at noon.

Device details OnePlus Nord CE6 packs Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset The OnePlus Nord CE6 sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a high refresh rate of 144Hz. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, which is built on a 4nm process technology. The company claims the handset allows gaming at up to 144FPS in supported titles.

Tech specs The device features a 50MP primary rear camera The OnePlus Nord CE6 packs an impressive 8,000mAh battery with support for 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging. It also supports 27W wired reverse charging and bypass charging. For photography, it features a 50MP primary rear camera with dual-axis OIS and a 32MP front camera with autofocus support. The device runs on OxygenOS 16 and comes with Google Gemini AI integration for enhanced user experience.

Advertisement

Build quality It offers IP69K rating for added durability The OnePlus Nord CE6 comes with IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings along with MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification. The device is protected by Crystal Guard Glass protection for added durability. It will be available in three color options: Fresh Blue, Lunar Pearl, and Pitch Black.

Advertisement

Device details OnePlus Nord CE6 Lite packs MediaTek's Dimensity 7400 Apex chipset The OnePlus Nord CE6 Lite sports a slightly smaller 6.72-inch FHD+ display with the same 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 7400 Apex chipset, which delivers an AnTuTu score of over 1.03 million. The device has a slightly smaller battery at 7,000mAh and supports fast charging at up to 45W.

Tech specs Nord CE6 Lite has 8MP selfie shooter The OnePlus Nord CE6 Lite features a 50MP primary camera paired with a 2MP depth sensor. It also packs an 8MP selfie camera. The device runs on OxygenOS 16 with Google Gemini integration and comes with MIL-STD-810H certification as well as protection against dust and splashes for added durability.