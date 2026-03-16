'It's a ghost town': OnePlus US community platform goes silent

OnePlus users in the United States have been facing issues with the company's Community app and forums for several days. The problem started last week with users being logged out automatically or unable to view new posts. "US users are being logged out automatically, and any attempt to sign back in fails with connection errors. If you do manage to get the app to open, it's not showing any new content—it's basically a ghost town," a user told Android Authority.

Regional impact Other regional forums unaffected The problem seems to be confined to the US community, as forums for other regions like India and global OnePlus forums are working fine with new posts and updates. Some users have also reported on Reddit that the US community has been pretty quiet in terms of announcements or updates lately.

Operational changes Outage raises questions about bug reporting and support The current outage comes after OnePlus divided its community platforms by region last year. In September 2025, the company announced that US users would be moved from the global community platform to a dedicated US forum and Community app. This change was intended to create "a more localized experience" for American users with tailored services. However, it also means that if the US platform goes down, users have no other official forum for bug reporting or support.

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