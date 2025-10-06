OpenAI acquires personal finance app Roi

Roi's services shutting down on October 15

Roi's own services are shutting down on October 15, 2025, so users will need to find alternatives.

The startup had landed $3.6 million from big names like Spark Capital and Kevin Durant's 35 Ventures.

This move fits right in with OpenAI's push into consumer tech—think recent launches like Pulse (for news), Sora (for AI videos), and new features in ChatGPT—all aiming to make AI tools more useful for everyday people.