OpenAI acquires personal finance app Roi
Technology
OpenAI has acquired Roi, a startup that helps people manage all their stocks and crypto accounts in one place—even connecting with apps like Robinhood and Coinbase.
Roi's CEO, Sujith Vishwajith, will join OpenAI, but the rest of the team is moving on.
Roi's services shutting down on October 15
Roi's own services are shutting down on October 15, 2025, so users will need to find alternatives.
The startup had landed $3.6 million from big names like Spark Capital and Kevin Durant's 35 Ventures.
This move fits right in with OpenAI's push into consumer tech—think recent launches like Pulse (for news), Sora (for AI videos), and new features in ChatGPT—all aiming to make AI tools more useful for everyday people.