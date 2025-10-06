Foldable iPhone to OLED MacBook: Apple products launching next year
What's the story
Apple is gearing up for an exciting year in 2026, with a range of new products expected to hit the market. The tech giant has been relatively quiet on the display front since launching its Pro Display XDR in 2019 and Studio Display in 2022. However, rumors suggest that Apple is expected to unveil one or two new Mac external displays early in 2026, likely featuring 27-inch miniLED panels and a powerful A19 Pro chip.
Product launch
HomePad with homeOS
Apple is also said to be working on a 'HomePad'-like device, which will come with a 7-inch display and run on a new OS called homeOS. It will provide granular controls over smart homes and serve as an excellent smart assistant. The device is expected to be powered by Apple's A18 chip, making it comparable to Google Nest Hub or Amazon Echo Show devices.
Design overhaul
MacBook Pro with OLED displays
The 2026 MacBook Pro will be Apple's first redesign of the model since 2021. The new design will focus on a thinner profile and introduce OLED displays to the MacBook line for the first time. Other rumored features include a touchscreen and possible support for 5G cellular connectivity, making it an exciting upgrade for users.
Foldable phone
Apple's first-ever foldable iPhone
Apple is also said to be working on a foldable device, likely called the iPhone Fold. Unlike other models, this one will be more of a tablet-style foldable with a 7.8-inch inner display and a 5.5-inch outer display. The company is reportedly focused on ensuring that there isn't any crease in the device's design.
Budget-friendly option
Entry-level MacBook
Apple is also said to be working on a new entry-level MacBook, which will sit below the MacBook Air in its product lineup. The device will be powered by an A18 Pro chip and sport a 13-inch display. There are also rumors of fun color options for this model, which could start at $699 when it launches sometime next year.