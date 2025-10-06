Foldable iPhone to OLED MacBook: Apple products launching next year

Apple is gearing up for an exciting year in 2026, with a range of new products expected to hit the market. The tech giant has been relatively quiet on the display front since launching its Pro Display XDR in 2019 and Studio Display in 2022. However, rumors suggest that Apple is expected to unveil one or two new Mac external displays early in 2026, likely featuring 27-inch miniLED panels and a powerful A19 Pro chip.

Product launch HomePad with homeOS Apple is also said to be working on a 'HomePad'-like device, which will come with a 7-inch display and run on a new OS called homeOS. It will provide granular controls over smart homes and serve as an excellent smart assistant. The device is expected to be powered by Apple's A18 chip, making it comparable to Google Nest Hub or Amazon Echo Show devices.

Design overhaul MacBook Pro with OLED displays The 2026 MacBook Pro will be Apple's first redesign of the model since 2021. The new design will focus on a thinner profile and introduce OLED displays to the MacBook line for the first time. Other rumored features include a touchscreen and possible support for 5G cellular connectivity, making it an exciting upgrade for users.

Foldable phone Apple's first-ever foldable iPhone Apple is also said to be working on a foldable device, likely called the iPhone Fold. Unlike other models, this one will be more of a tablet-style foldable with a 7.8-inch inner display and a 5.5-inch outer display. The company is reportedly focused on ensuring that there isn't any crease in the device's design.