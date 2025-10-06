Samsung's Moving Style portable smart TV can be wheeled around
Samsung just dropped the Moving Style portable smart TV in South Korea.
It's a 27-inch QHD screen with a super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate and touch controls.
Thanks to its built-in battery, you get up to three hours of viewing wherever you want—just wheel it around on its wheeled stand, or carry it using the handle.
It packs HDR10+ support and dual 10W speakers
The Moving Style packs HDR10+ support, AI-powered image tweaks, and dual 10W speakers with Dolby Atmos for solid sound.
You'll find HDMI and USB-C ports, plus an option for a webcam if you're into video calls.
It supports Google Cast, AirPlay, Google Assistant, and Bixby voice commands—so streaming or controlling it is easy.
It costs about $1,071 in South Korea
At about $1,071 in South Korea, this TV is built for anyone who wants flexible entertainment in small spaces or on the move.
Compared to LG's StanbyMe 2 (which has similar size but lacks touch input and that speedy refresh rate), Samsung's option feels more future-ready if portability is your thing.