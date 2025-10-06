Next Article
Xbox Game Pass prices go up in India
Technology
Microsoft has just raised Xbox Game Pass prices across all plans in India, as of October 2025.
The Ultimate plan now costs ₹1,389/month (up from ₹829), Premium is ₹699 (was ₹619), Essential is ₹499 (was ₹349), and PC Game Pass almost doubled to ₹939 (from ₹449).
It's a big leap for regular subscribers.
What do you get with each plan?
Even with the hike, you still get access to 400+ games on Xbox and PC, cloud streaming for gaming on your phone, day-one releases, online multiplayer, and exclusive rewards.
The Ultimate plan also includes EA Play and Ubisoft+ Classics.
Microsoft says these changes bring more features and options for different kinds of gamers.