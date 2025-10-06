WhatsApp to let iOS users share status to Facebook, Instagram
What's the story
WhatsApp has released a new beta update for iOS, version 25.28.10.72, through the TestFlight program. The update introduces a feature that allows users to quickly share their status updates on Facebook and Instagram directly from the app. The move is part of WhatsApp's effort to improve user experience and engagement across Meta's platforms by making status sharing more intuitive and accessible.
Consistency
Similar to Android version
The new status sharing feature for iOS beta testers is similar to the one already available on the Android version of WhatsApp. The quick-share buttons for Facebook and Instagram have been added at the bottom of the status interface, making it easier for users to share their updates with just one tap.
Interface overhaul
Status interface revamped to resemble Instagram Stories
Along with the new sharing options, WhatsApp has also revamped its status interface to resemble Instagram Stories. The view count for each status update is now on the left side of the screen, making it more familiar for users accustomed to Instagram's layout. Despite these changes, users still have complete control over where they want to share their status updates, be it Instagram, Facebook, or both platforms separately.
Account linking
Linking to Meta's Accounts Center optional
To use the new quick sharing options, users might have to link their WhatsApp account with Meta's Accounts Center. This central hub lets users manage connected experiences across Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. However, it's worth noting that linking WhatsApp to Accounts Center is optional and can be turned on or off at any time by the user.
Privacy assurance
User privacy remains a priority
Despite expanding cross-platform features, WhatsApp has assured that user privacy is not compromised. All messages and calls on WhatsApp remain end-to-end encrypted, even if accounts are linked. The company is rolling out the feature gradually to a limited number of beta testers on iOS to monitor performance and feedback closely.