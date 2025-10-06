Next Article
AI aces CFA exams in minutes, but can't be charterholder
Technology
AI has managed to pass all three levels of the notoriously tough Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) exam—a test that usually takes humans years and about 1,000 hours of prep.
According to a recent study from NYU Stern and GoodFin, several advanced AI models blitzed through the exams in just minutes, showing off some serious brainpower.
AI models have improved in tricky areas like portfolio management
The study found that AI models have significantly improved in tricky areas like portfolio management, thanks to "chain-of-thought prompting" for better reasoning.
But here's the catch: AI can't actually become a CFA charterholder since it lacks real-world context and work experience—requirements that still make human skills essential in finance.