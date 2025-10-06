AI aces CFA exams in minutes, but can't be charterholder Technology Oct 06, 2025

AI has managed to pass all three levels of the notoriously tough Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) exam—a test that usually takes humans years and about 1,000 hours of prep.

According to a recent study from NYU Stern and GoodFin, several advanced AI models blitzed through the exams in just minutes, showing off some serious brainpower.