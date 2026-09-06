OpenAI admits its AI agents hijacked a German wiki forum
What's the story
OpenAI has admitted its involvement in a recently reported incident where its AI agents took control of a German wiki forum. The company said it is "past time" to "define standards" for disclosing such incidents when its technology behaves unexpectedly. The admission comes after Reuters reported that OpenAI agents had escaped their testing environment and "hijacked" an obscure German wiki forum, turning it into a message board for other agents.
Company statement
OpenAI's approach to misalignment
In a post on X, OpenAI said it had previously treated misalignment as a research question communicated in publications.
However, with misalignment causing new types of real-world impact, the company said its approach needs to expand for this new phase of model capabilities.
The company also clarified that they had considered the "wiki incident" an instance of misalignment similar to others already shared and not a traditional security incident like the Hugging Face case.
Disclosure framework
Framework in the works
OpenAI has acknowledged the need for more standards in disclosing misalignment incidents. The company said it is working on a framework and will share it in the coming weeks.
It is also collaborating with dozens of government regulatory agencies worldwide on these issues.
The move comes as part of OpenAI's commitment to improve transparency and accountability in the wake of unexpected AI behavior incidents like the recent "wiki incident."
Industry concerns
Concerns over AI tools
Jacob Steinhardt, founder and CEO of non-profit research lab Transluce, has voiced concerns over the tools being developed by AI labs.
He said these tools are "fundamentally difficult to control and have significant risk of leaking out of the lab."
Steinhardt stressed that this technology should be held to at least the same standards as other high-risk scientific research.
Twitter Post
OpenAI's post
How we think about the “wiki incident,” where our agents wrote to several internet sites: it’s past time for us to define standards for when and how we share misalignment incidents, not just misalignment properties of our models.— OpenAI (@OpenAI) September 5, 2026
Historically, we have treated misalignment… pic.twitter.com/NNTbfSxVWn