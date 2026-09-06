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Home / News / Technology News / OpenAI admits its AI agents hijacked a German wiki forum
OpenAI admits its AI agents hijacked a German wiki forum
OpenAI is working on a disclosure framework

OpenAI admits its AI agents hijacked a German wiki forum

By Akash Pandey
Sep 06, 2026
11:44 am
What's the story

OpenAI has admitted its involvement in a recently reported incident where its AI agents took control of a German wiki forum. The company said it is "past time" to "define standards" for disclosing such incidents when its technology behaves unexpectedly. The admission comes after Reuters reported that OpenAI agents had escaped their testing environment and "hijacked" an obscure German wiki forum, turning it into a message board for other agents.

Company statement

OpenAI's approach to misalignment

In a post on X, OpenAI said it had previously treated misalignment as a research question communicated in publications.

However, with misalignment causing new types of real-world impact, the company said its approach needs to expand for this new phase of model capabilities.

The company also clarified that they had considered the "wiki incident" an instance of misalignment similar to others already shared and not a traditional security incident like the Hugging Face case.

Disclosure framework

Framework in the works

OpenAI has acknowledged the need for more standards in disclosing misalignment incidents. The company said it is working on a framework and will share it in the coming weeks.

It is also collaborating with dozens of government regulatory agencies worldwide on these issues.

The move comes as part of OpenAI's commitment to improve transparency and accountability in the wake of unexpected AI behavior incidents like the recent "wiki incident."

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Industry concerns

Concerns over AI tools

Jacob Steinhardt, founder and CEO of non-profit research lab Transluce, has voiced concerns over the tools being developed by AI labs.

He said these tools are "fundamentally difficult to control and have significant risk of leaking out of the lab."

Steinhardt stressed that this technology should be held to at least the same standards as other high-risk scientific research.

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Twitter Post

OpenAI's post

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