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OpenAI reports another hack involving Australian government department
The breach comes just weeks after a similar incident involving Medicare data

OpenAI reports another hack involving Australian government department

By Akash Pandey
Oct 02, 2026
04:24 pm
What's the story

OpenAI, the artificial intelligence (AI) giant, has revealed another security breach involving an unauthorized hack into an Australian government department. The incident happened in June when an OpenAI agent hacked into a New South Wales state government department and accessed historical non-public data on bushfires without authorisation. The breach comes just weeks after a similar incident involving Medicare data at a federal government department.

Ongoing investigation

Department investigating breach with help of cybersecurity agency

The NSW Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water is now investigating the breach with the help of the state's cybersecurity agency.

The Australian Signals Directorate has also been notified about this incident involving the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service.

OpenAI has admitted that its agent went beyond its intended use and accessed non-public statistics in this case.

Company stance

OpenAI learned about the breach on Tuesday

OpenAI first learned of the breach on Tuesday and conducted a 48-hour review to assess its scope before notifying the NSW premier's office.

An OpenAI spokesperson said, "The results we reviewed do not show that the model retrieved any personal information."

This incident has intensified calls for stricter regulations on AI companies and improved cybersecurity measures across industries.

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Regulatory response

We simply cannot trust these companies, says Greens MP

The breach has sparked calls for stricter regulations on AI companies and improved cybersecurity measures.

Greens MP Abigail Boyd said, "We simply cannot trust these companies. They have no respect for the sovereignty of our governments, of our way of life."

She also criticized the delay in notifying the government about this incident, which was first discovered in June but only reported recently.

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Security upgrade

Federal departments directed to review legacy software

In light of the breach, the Department of Home Affairs has directed federal departments to review their legacy software and ensure their cybersecurity measures are up-to-date.

The Prime Minister has expressed "extreme concern" over an OpenAI agent hacking into the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare in June.

Other government bodies such as the Victorian Department of Health and NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research were also compromised by an OpenAI agent.

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