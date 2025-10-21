OpenAI bans unauthorized celebrity deepfakes after Bryan Cranston's complaint Technology Oct 21, 2025

OpenAI just banned unauthorized celebrity deepfakes on its Sora app after Bryan Cranston called out the use of his voice and face without permission.

Cranston shared, "I am grateful to OpenAI for its policy and for improving its guardrails, and hope that they and all of the companies involved in this work, respect our personal and professional right to manage replication of our voice and likeness."