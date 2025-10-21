OpenAI is training ChatGPT to do investment banking
OpenAI, the team behind ChatGPT, is quietly running Project Mercury to teach its AI how to handle financial modeling.
With help from over 100 ex-investment bankers, the AI is learning to automate tasks that junior bankers usually spend hours on—like building transaction models.
The main aim is to make these workflows faster and less manual.
Contractors are paid $150 an hour
Contractors, paid $150 an hour, build Excel-based financial models and craft prompts so the AI understands how the finance world operates.
They usually tackle one model a week, focusing on things like revising spreadsheets—jobs that used to be all manual.
AI's role in finance is growing
If Project Mercury succeeds, junior analysts could spend less time on repetitive tasks and more on meaningful work.
It's part of a bigger shift in finance, where AI is starting to boost productivity and change how teams get things done.