ChatGPT now offers unlimited text chats for free users
What's the story
OpenAI has announced a major update for its ChatGPT platform, giving free and Go tier users unlimited text-based chats. The move comes after the AI chatbot hit over one billion weekly active users. The new feature will be powered by the latest GPT-5.6 Luna model, which will replace the current GPT-5.5 as the default model for Free and Go users.
Enhanced functionality
'Think' button for Free and Go users
Along with unlimited text chats, OpenAI is also introducing a new "Think" button for Free and Go users.
The feature will let them choose higher reasoning power for complex questions.
However, it's worth noting that there will still be separate limits on files, images, voice, and image generation.
The update lets Free and Go users access higher reasoning for harder questions.
User upgrades
Plus and Pro users get upgraded GPT-5.6 Sol model
The update also brings changes for Plus and Pro users, who will get access to an upgraded GPT-5.6 Sol model.
This new version is designed for quick tasks like answering questions, web research, advice giving, planning, writing, and decision making. It promises more compact and robust answers than its predecessor.
OpenAI has also introduced thinking slider for these users to adjust "how much" thought the model puts into an answer based on complexity and steps involved in solving a query.
Error reduction
New models significantly more accurate than their predecessor
An internal evaluation by OpenAI has found that the new models, GPT-5.6 Luna and GPT-5.6 Sol, are significantly more accurate than their predecessor, GPT-5.5-Instant.
The study showed that factual errors were 62% less common with GPT-5.6 Luna and 68% less common with GPT-5.6 Sol compared to the previous model.
This highlights the improvements in reliability and accuracy of responses from ChatGPT after the latest update.