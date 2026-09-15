OpenAI buys smartphone camera maker Glass Imaging for $300M
What's the story
OpenAI has acquired California-based smartphone camera manufacturer, Glass Imaging, in a deal worth over $300 million. The company was founded in 2019 by ex-Apple engineers Ziv Attar and Tom Bishop. They had previously worked on Apple's Portrait Mode and have since been using AI to push the boundaries of smartphone camera capabilities at Glass Imaging.
AI integration
Glass Imaging's unique approach to AI and photography
Unlike conventional methods that use AI for post-capture photo editing, Glass Imaging employs neural networks to understand individual camera systems.
This means the company uses artificial intelligence technology to improve image quality right from the moment a picture is taken.
The unique approach sets them apart in the industry and makes them an attractive acquisition target for tech giants like OpenAI.
Strategic move
OpenAI's hardware ambitions and future of AI in consumer electronics
The acquisition of Glass Imaging comes as part of OpenAI's broader strategy to expand its product portfolio.
The company is said to be working on its own hardware, including smartphones, earbuds, and AI companion devices.
This move would mark a significant shift in the tech landscape as OpenAI continues to push boundaries in artificial intelligence technology and consumer electronics.