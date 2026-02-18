OpenAI can't use 'Cameo' in AI products: US court
Technology
A US court has told OpenAI it can't use the name "Cameo" in its AI products, after a legal dispute with the real Cameo—the company known for personalized celebrity videos.
The fight started because OpenAI's Sora 2 app let users put their digital selves into AI-made videos, using the same name.
OpenAI to continue fighting legal battle
Cameo's CEO called the ruling a huge win for their brand and community, saying it helps protect creators' trust.
OpenAI isn't backing down yet—they argue Cameo can't own the word and plan to keep fighting in court.
This is just one of several legal headaches for OpenAI right now, as they're also facing lawsuits over copyright and branding from other companies and artists.