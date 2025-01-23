Outage at OpenAI: ChatGPT and other services are down
What's the story
OpenAI is currently experiencing a service outage. This downtime is impacting access to ChatGPT as well as all of the company's API serivces.
Several users are reporting difficulties accessing these services and utilizing their functionalities. The nature and cause of the outage remain unclear at this time.
Users attempting to access OpenAI's services are encountering error messages or experiencing extended loading times.
Company's response
We are continuing to investigate the issue: OpenAI
OpenAI has acknowledged an ongoing service disruption affecting ChatGPT and its API services.
According to the company's status page, users are currently experiencing "degraded performance." OpenAI is actively investigating the issue and working to find a resolution.
Yesterday, several users reported login issues on platform.openai.com, which was swiftly resolved by the company. Last month, OpenAI services faced two major outages.