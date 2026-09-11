OpenAI considers slowing AI development amid safety concerns
What's the story
OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, is considering slowing down its artificial intelligence (AI) development. The news was shared by CEO Sam Altman during a recent company-wide meeting. He hinted that this could be done in collaboration with other AI labs, although not everyone might agree to it. The move comes as employees of leading AI firms have publicly raised concerns over the potential risks posed by advanced AI systems.
Safety advocacy
Calls for AI development slowdown
Jakub Pachocki, OpenAI's top scientist, recently stressed the need for AI companies to "coordinating to slow down future development as needed."
He hopes that voluntary slowdowns will become common until shared safety standards are established.
This comes after Altman revealed in July that he had discussed the necessity of pacing AI development with White House officials.
Resignation fallout
AI researcher's resignation sparks debate
On Tuesday, Jacob Coxon, an AI researcher at Anthropic, resigned from his job and accused both Anthropic and OpenAI of "gambling with our lives" by racing toward superintelligent AI.
His comments went viral, garnering over 150 million views and drawing attention from lawmakers and public figures.
The incident has further fueled the debate over the safety of advanced AI systems.