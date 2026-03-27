OpenAI shelves 'erotic' ChatGPT plans

OpenAI has indefinitely shelved its plans for an "erotic" mode for ChatGPT , according to Financial Times. The decision comes after a series of delays and internal debates over the feature's safety and societal implications. The adult mode concept was first floated by CEO Sam Altman in October, but it has since been mired in controversy from both tech watchdogs and OpenAI employees.

Controversy 'Sexy suicide coach' warning The proposed adult mode sparked heated discussions within OpenAI, with one adviser warning about the potential development of a "sexy suicide coach." The feature's release was pushed back multiple times amid all the criticism. Now, it seems there's no timeline for its launch. An OpenAI spokesperson told TechCrunch that the company had "nothing further to add" on this matter.

Strategy change Other deprioritized projects The shelving of the adult mode isn't the only project OpenAI has deprioritized lately. The company also announced plans to deprioritize Instant Checkout, a ChatGPT feature that aimed to turn the chatbot into a shopping portal. Additionally, Sora, an AI video generator app, was also dropped as part of this strategic shift toward focusing on core offerings and platform development.

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