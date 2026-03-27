OpenAI shelves 'erotic' ChatGPT plans
What's the story
OpenAI has indefinitely shelved its plans for an "erotic" mode for ChatGPT, according to Financial Times. The decision comes after a series of delays and internal debates over the feature's safety and societal implications. The adult mode concept was first floated by CEO Sam Altman in October, but it has since been mired in controversy from both tech watchdogs and OpenAI employees.
Controversy
'Sexy suicide coach' warning
The proposed adult mode sparked heated discussions within OpenAI, with one adviser warning about the potential development of a "sexy suicide coach." The feature's release was pushed back multiple times amid all the criticism. Now, it seems there's no timeline for its launch. An OpenAI spokesperson told TechCrunch that the company had "nothing further to add" on this matter.
Strategy change
Other deprioritized projects
The shelving of the adult mode isn't the only project OpenAI has deprioritized lately. The company also announced plans to deprioritize Instant Checkout, a ChatGPT feature that aimed to turn the chatbot into a shopping portal. Additionally, Sora, an AI video generator app, was also dropped as part of this strategic shift toward focusing on core offerings and platform development.
Feature pause
Future of adult mode remains uncertain
The adult mode feature was meant to enable explicit text-based conversations for adults. However, internal discussions and advisory council feedback raised alarms over potential risks. These included emotional dependence on chatbots and the risk of minors accessing such content despite safeguards. The proposal has not been officially canceled but its future remains uncertain as OpenAI has not shared any details about it.