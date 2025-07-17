Next Article
OpenAI enlists Google Cloud as partner amid rising AI demands
OpenAI just partnered with Google Cloud to ramp up its computing power, aiming to handle the growing demand for training and running AI models.
This move, wrapped up in May 2023, helps OpenAI rely less on Microsoft and adds Google to its lineup of big-name infrastructure partners like Oracle and CoreWeave.
OpenAI's broader strategy and its ties with Microsoft
Bringing Google Cloud onboard is a key piece of OpenAI's broader strategy—which also includes the massive $500 billion Stargate project backed by SoftBank, Oracle, and CoreWeave.
As AI needs more computing muscle, OpenAI's shift away from exclusive ties with Microsoft opened the door for this new partnership.
The goal? Stay competitive and keep pushing what AI can do.