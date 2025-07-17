Next Article
Solar-Powered drone boasts 90-Day flight and self-healing code
A new solar-powered drone from Skydweller Aero and Thales is making waves in maritime surveillance. It can fly non-stop for up to 90 days, using the sun's energy to keep going.
With advanced radar tech on board, it's designed to help monitor huge stretches of ocean more efficiently.
The challenges the drone will face
The drone packs over 17,000 solar cells across its massive wings and stores extra power in batteries for nighttime flights.
It also has smart systems to handle turbulence and keep running smoothly.
There are still some challenges—like battery wear over time and not being able to work well in polar winters—but upcoming test flights will see how far this renewable-powered drone can really go.