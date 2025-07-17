Next Article
UIDAI enhances offline Aadhaar KYC process
Starting July 17, 2025, UIDAI is rolling out an improved offline Aadhaar KYC process.
The big change? You can now verify your identity for banks and financial services without sharing your Aadhaar number or personal info, making things a lot safer and simpler.
How the new system works
The new system adds QR codes and PDF files to the existing XML format for offline KYC—so handling documents gets easier.
You won't need to bother with biometrics or OTPs anymore, just your consent.
This upgrade comes after a recent crackdown on unauthorized Aadhaar access, aiming to make digital verification smoother and more secure for everyone.