The creation of this council comes amid growing concerns over AI safety, especially for younger users. The move follows lawsuits against several AI companies, including OpenAI, over their alleged role in cases where teenagers have taken their own lives after discussing suicidal thoughts with AI chatbots. Along with announcing the new advisory council, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman revealed that the company will soon ease certain ChatGPT safety restrictions, allowing "verified adults" to engage in erotic conversations with the AI chatbot.

Council's role

OpenAI's commitment to responsible AI development

OpenAI has stressed that while it is still responsible for its decisions, it will continue to learn from this new council. The company also plans to take inputs from the Global Physician Network and policymakers as part of its commitment to building advanced AI systems responsibly. The effectiveness of OpenAI's new advisory council will depend on how well the company listens to their insights. Past examples, like Meta, have shown tech firms establishing such councils but ignoring them later.