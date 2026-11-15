OpenAI folds robotics team into research and applied AI groups
OpenAI has once again shut down its dedicated robotics team, folding the team into its main research and applied AI groups.
This move echoes a similar shake-up back in 2020, as OpenAI remains committed to accelerating progress toward general-purpose robots.
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By merging teams, it hopes to streamline work and keep pushing general AI forward, even though some experts say real robotics still needs specialists on board.