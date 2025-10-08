OpenAI introduces GPT-5 Pro, Sora 2, and mini voice model Technology Oct 08, 2025

OpenAI just rolled out some big updates at its Dev Day, including GPT-5 Pro, Sora 2, and a new voice model.

These tools are designed to help developers build more advanced and affordable AI apps.

GPT-5 Pro especially stands out for tasks in fields like finance, healthcare, and law—basically anywhere accuracy really matters.