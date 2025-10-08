OpenAI introduces GPT-5 Pro, Sora 2, and mini voice model
OpenAI just rolled out some big updates at its Dev Day, including GPT-5 Pro, Sora 2, and a new voice model.
These tools are designed to help developers build more advanced and affordable AI apps.
GPT-5 Pro especially stands out for tasks in fields like finance, healthcare, and law—basically anywhere accuracy really matters.
Sora 2 and the new voice model are game changers
Sora 2, now in API preview, lets creators generate super-realistic videos with synced audio and flexible styles—think next-level ads or product demos.
The new gpt-realtime mini voice model enables low-latency streaming for real-time voice interactions and is 70% cheaper than before.
Big brands like Mattel are already exploring these tools for creative projects, showing how OpenAI is pushing AI innovation for everyone.