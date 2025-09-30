OpenAI is building a TikTok-like app for AI-generated videos
OpenAI (yep, the folks behind ChatGPT) is building a new short-video app powered by its upgraded Sora 2 AI.
Instead of uploading your own clips, you'll scroll through endless 10-second videos created entirely by AI—no human uploads, just pure machine creativity.
Sora 2 can turn text into video clips
Sora 2 turns text, images, or even other videos into super-realistic scenes—think multiple characters and spot-on backgrounds. It is expected to add AI-generated voiceovers too.
While most clips in the app will be up to 10 seconds, the technology can generate videos up to 20 seconds long.
App will verify your identity before using your likeness
Identity verification means you can make videos using your verified likeness—and you'll get a heads-up if someone else uses your image in a clip.
Content owners can opt out if they don't want their stuff included.
Plus, the app's remix and social features are designed to stand out from TikTok—especially as TikTok faces regulatory heat in the US.