OpenAI is building a TikTok-like app for AI-generated videos

Sora 2 turns text, images, or even other videos into super-realistic scenes—think multiple characters and spot-on backgrounds. It is expected to add AI-generated voiceovers too. While most clips in the app will be up to 10 seconds, the technology can generate videos up to 20 seconds long.

App will verify your identity before using your likeness

Identity verification means you can make videos using your verified likeness—and you'll get a heads-up if someone else uses your image in a clip.

Content owners can opt out if they don't want their stuff included.

Plus, the app's remix and social features are designed to stand out from TikTok—especially as TikTok faces regulatory heat in the US.