OpenAI is making its own AI chips with Broadcom's help
OpenAI, the team behind ChatGPT, is partnering with Broadcom to build custom AI chips and networking systems.
Their goal? Deliver a huge 10 gigawatts of AI computing power by 2030. This will power OpenAI's growing lineup of AI tools.
Chips will be designed to handle large AI workloads
These new chips will blend OpenAI's hardware ideas with Broadcom's fast networking tech.
The result should be faster, more energy-efficient AI that costs less to run.
Expect high-bandwidth memory and clever ways to activate only what's needed—perfect for handling big AI workloads in data centers.
OpenAI wants to reduce its reliance on NVIDIA's chips
NVIDIA still rules the AI hardware world, but OpenAI wants more control and lower costs.
By teaming up with Broadcom (alongside its current partners NVIDIA and AMD), OpenAI is aiming to build even bigger, more powerful AI supercomputers for the future.