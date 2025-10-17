OpenAI is making its own AI chips with Broadcom's help

These new chips will blend OpenAI 's hardware ideas with Broadcom's fast networking tech. The result should be faster, more energy-efficient AI that costs less to run. Expect high-bandwidth memory and clever ways to activate only what's needed—perfect for handling big AI workloads in data centers.

OpenAI wants to reduce its reliance on NVIDIA's chips

NVIDIA still rules the AI hardware world, but OpenAI wants more control and lower costs.

By teaming up with Broadcom (alongside its current partners NVIDIA and AMD), OpenAI is aiming to build even bigger, more powerful AI supercomputers for the future.