New wind turbine works in low breeze, delivers more power

A team in Germany has built a small wind turbine that kicks in at just 2.7 m/s—way lower than most. It delivers up to 2,500W and produces 83% more power than similar models. Prototypes, which can reach 10 meters tall, are being tested for homes and emergency backup.

Close to the best physics allows This turbine uses hollow blades made from layered fiber composites.

The flexible blades bend in strong winds (so, less risk of breaking) and stay efficient even when the breeze is light.

Lab tests show it hits 53% efficiency—pretty close to the best physics allows.

Off-grid energy or disaster relief Most small turbines need stronger winds to get going, but this one works in gentler conditions thanks to its lightweight, flexible rotors.

That means more places can use it, and its higher output makes it a solid pick for off-grid energy or disaster relief.