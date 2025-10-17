Next Article
Android Auto's GameSnacks are back after brief disappearance
GameSnacks—those bite-sized games you can play on your car's screen while parked—briefly vanished from Android Auto due to a glitch.
Launched in 2021, the feature's sudden disappearance had some users worried it was gone for good.
But Google says it was just a software hiccup, and updating your Android Auto app will bring GameSnacks right back.
Update to version 15.5 to restore games
The issue only made GameSnacks disappear from the app launcher, though it still showed up in phone settings.
A Google rep reassured users that the latest updates, including version 15.5, restore GameSnacks to the launcher.
So, you can get back to gaming in your parked car—no worries about it disappearing for good.