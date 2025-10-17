Android Auto's GameSnacks are back after brief disappearance Technology Oct 17, 2025

GameSnacks—those bite-sized games you can play on your car's screen while parked—briefly vanished from Android Auto due to a glitch.

Launched in 2021, the feature's sudden disappearance had some users worried it was gone for good.

But Google says it was just a software hiccup, and updating your Android Auto app will bring GameSnacks right back.