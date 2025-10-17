Newly discovered comet will zip past Earth on October 20

How to spot the comet

You can try spotting Comet SWAN in the evening sky all through October.

It'll be faintly visible to the naked eye under dark skies (around magnitude 6), but binoculars or a small telescope will make things easier.

For a fun challenge, look just after sunset—on October 16, the comet will be about five degrees above the star Xi Serpentis (apps like Stellarium can help you find it).