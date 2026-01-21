ChatGPT now estimates users' age to protect teens

OpenAI has announced the launch of an age prediction system for its ChatGPT platform. The new feature is aimed at identifying whether an account belongs to a user under the age of 18. This will help OpenAI implement appropriate safeguards and ensure a safer experience for younger users. The model uses machine learning to analyze behavioral and account-level signals such as account longevity, activity patterns, and stated age.

Privacy assurance Age prediction model prioritizes user privacy OpenAI has stressed that the age prediction model doesn't use sensitive personal information. Instead, it learns from broad, anonymized trends. If the system suspects an account belongs to a minor, ChatGPT will automatically activate stricter safety measures. These are designed to limit exposure to potentially harmful or sensitive content such as graphic violence, sexual or violent role play, depictions of self-harm and materials that could encourage body shaming.

Developmental insights OpenAI's age prediction model is based on child development research The restrictions imposed by OpenAI's age prediction model are based on child development research and expert input. The company understands that teens process risk, impulse control, and peer influence differently from adults. In cases where the system isn't sure about a user's age, it defaults to a safer experience instead of taking chances. This way, OpenAI ensures maximum safety for its younger users while using this new feature.

User control Parental controls and customization options for ChatGPT The age prediction model isn't the only new feature from OpenAI. The company has also introduced parental controls to allow parents to customize their teen's ChatGPT experience. This includes setting "quiet hours" when ChatGPT can't be accessed, limiting features like memory and model training, and receiving alerts if the system detects signs of acute distress in their child's usage. These measures are part of OpenAI's commitment to ensuring a safe online environment for all users.

