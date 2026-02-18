OpenAI launches ChatGPT for education in select countries

OpenAI just kicked off "Education for Countries," a new program designed to help schools and governments get ready for an AI-powered future. Announced at the World Economic Forum in Davos, the initiative aims to close the gap between fast-moving AI tech and people's ability to actually use it.

The 1st 8 countries on board The rollout gives countries access to tools like ChatGPT Edu, GPT-5.2, study mode, and canvas.

There's also national research on learning outcomes, training through OpenAI Academy, and globally recognized certifications—all meant to help students and teachers level up their AI skills.

The first eight countries on board are Estonia, Greece, Italy, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Slovakia, Trinidad and Tobago, and the UAE.

Estonia is already seeing results Estonia has already brought ChatGPT Edu into its public universities and high schools—more than 30,000 students, educators, and researchers have used it since launch in early 2026.

Plus, there's a global network forming so educators can swap ideas on how best to use AI responsibly in classrooms.