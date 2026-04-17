OpenAI launches new AI model to speed up drug discovery
What's the story
OpenAI has announced the launch of a new artificial intelligence model, GPT-Rosalind. The innovative tool is designed to accelerate drug discovery processes and assist in life sciences research. The primary goal is to help researchers extract insights from large data sets and translate scientific studies into healthcare applications for patients.
Early adopters
GPT-Rosalind's potential impact on research and healthcare applications
The first users of GPT-Rosalind include pharmaceutical giant Amgen, vaccine manufacturer Moderna, and the Allen Institute, a bioscience research nonprofit. Joy Jiao, OpenAI's life science research lead, said the company hopes this model will serve as a research partner for businesses using it. She added that while AI may not be able to independently develop new treatments yet, it can definitely help researchers speed up complex parts of the scientific process.
Market reaction
Shares of drug discovery companies take hit post-announcement
The announcement of OpenAI's new model has had a negative impact on shares of companies involved in drug discovery. IQVIA Holdings Inc. saw a drop of up to 3.2%, while Charles River Laboratories International Inc. slipped by 2.6%. Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Schrodinger Inc., also witnessed a decline of over 5% each in their respective shares.
Safety measures
Addressing concerns over AI misuse and bioweapons
As OpenAI and its competitor Anthropic race to build more powerful AI models, concerns over potential misuse of the technology have been raised. Yunyun Wang, OpenAI's life sciences product lead, said the company is committed to ensuring safe use of its new model. To that end, it includes "high-precision flags" if a user crosses certain indicators or thresholds related to bioweapons.