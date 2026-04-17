OpenAI launches new AI model to speed up drug discovery

OpenAI has announced the launch of a new artificial intelligence model, GPT-Rosalind. The innovative tool is designed to accelerate drug discovery processes and assist in life sciences research. The primary goal is to help researchers extract insights from large data sets and translate scientific studies into healthcare applications for patients.

Early adopters GPT-Rosalind's potential impact on research and healthcare applications The first users of GPT-Rosalind include pharmaceutical giant Amgen, vaccine manufacturer Moderna, and the Allen Institute, a bioscience research nonprofit. Joy Jiao, OpenAI's life science research lead, said the company hopes this model will serve as a research partner for businesses using it. She added that while AI may not be able to independently develop new treatments yet, it can definitely help researchers speed up complex parts of the scientific process.

Market reaction Shares of drug discovery companies take hit post-announcement The announcement of OpenAI's new model has had a negative impact on shares of companies involved in drug discovery. IQVIA Holdings Inc. saw a drop of up to 3.2%, while Charles River Laboratories International Inc. slipped by 2.6%. Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Schrodinger Inc., also witnessed a decline of over 5% each in their respective shares.

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