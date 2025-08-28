Next Article
OpenAI launches learning accelerator program in India
OpenAI has launched its Learning Accelerator program in India, aiming to shape the next wave of AI talent and put the country on the global AI map.
The program is designed to harness India's tech-savvy youth and vibrant startup scene, offering hands-on AI training that could shake up industries like healthcare and finance.
Training modules and national alignment
Participants get deep dives into advanced topics like generative AI and ethical governance, plus real-world projects with startups and government teams—think smarter healthcare or agriculture.
The initiative also lines up with national efforts like Digital India, blending local needs with international research to help build a future-ready workforce for India's growing AI economy.