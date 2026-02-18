OpenAI partners with IIT, IIM to launch ChatGPT Edu

OpenAI is joining forces with top Indian institutes like IIT Delhi and IIM Ahmedabad to bring AI into everyday learning. Over 100,000 students and faculty will get hands-on with ChatGPT Edu, new training programs, and clear guidelines for using AI responsibly.

AI is getting woven into everything AI is getting woven into everything—analytics, coding, research, even hackathons.

Each college has its own spin: IIT Delhi is focusing on engineering breakthroughs, while IIM Ahmedabad is bringing AI into business strategy and policy.

Manipal Academy of Higher Education and IIM Ahmedabad are rolling out OpenAI certifications in their courses too.

AI in medicine and ethics AIIMS New Delhi is exploring a proposed AI Medical Education Hub that puts ethics front and center.

Manipal Academy is driving cross-disciplinary research; UPES is mixing AI with engineering, business, and health; Pearl Academy is exploring how AI can boost creativity in design and media.