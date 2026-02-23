OpenAI announces 'Frontier Alliance' with consulting giants: How it works

OpenAI is expanding its reach in the enterprise sector by partnering with four of the world's leading consulting firms. The strategic alliance, dubbed "Frontier Alliance," includes Boston Consulting Group (BCG), McKinsey, Accenture , and Capgemini. The main goal of this initiative is to help businesses implement artificial intelligence (AI) on a larger scale, beyond just pilot projects.

Innovative strategy The Frontier Alliance and its significance The Frontier Alliance is built around OpenAI's new Frontier platform. It pairs OpenAI's engineers with consulting firms to help businesses integrate AI agents into their core operations, like software development, sales, and customer support. This partnership comes after months of CEO Sam Altman stressing the importance of selling to enterprise clients for the AI lab.

Strategic shift A new approach to AI integration The new partnership is not just about selling technology, but helping businesses embed AI into their core workflows. OpenAI's Chief Revenue Officer, Denise Dresser, said enterprises "don't just need caution. They actually need a path, and they need help so that they can grow and adopt this technology." Under the alliance, OpenAI's engineers will work with consulting teams to train staff and support implementations.

Platform features Overcoming AI adoption hurdles The Frontier platform comes with a "context layer" that connects disparate corporate data and applications, a common hurdle in AI adoption. Companies can create AI agents that share skills and memory across workflows, all managed via an observability system. Products like ChatGPT Enterprise are also part of the offering. Dresser said companies have realized that siloed AI deployments don't deliver value or transform their operations.

