OpenAI's 1st device could be a pair of earbuds

OpenAI , the company behind ChatGPT , is gearing up to launch its first-ever hardware device in the second half of 2026. The announcement was made by Chris Lehane, OpenAI's Chief Global Affairs Officer, at an Axios-hosted panel discussion at Davos. The upcoming product has been teased by CEO Sam Altman as a more "peaceful and calm" alternative to iPhones. Past reports suggest the company is working on a pocketable device without a screen.

Product speculation Could it be an AirPods competitor? While OpenAI has remained tight-lipped about its first hardware device, recent reports from Asian publications and leakers suggest it could be a pair of earbuds. The device, codenamed "Sweet Pea," is said to feature a unique design compared to existing earbuds. It may run on a custom 2nm chip and perform AI tasks locally instead of relying on cloud requests.

Production strategy OpenAI's manufacturing and sales plans A major Taiwanese newspaper reported that OpenAI is considering partnering with China-based Luxshare for manufacturing its first device. However, the company may eventually choose Taiwan's Foxconn. In its first year of sales, OpenAI hopes to ship 40-50 million units of the device. This move comes as a way for the company to gain more control over the development and distribution of its AI assistant, ChatGPT.

