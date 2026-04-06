Why OpenAI is calling for 4-day workweek, robot taxes

OpenAI , the artificial intelligence (AI) research company, has proposed a series of radical policy changes to address the economic and social challenges posed by rapid advancements in AI technology. The proposals include a public wealth fund, taxes on automated labor, and the government encouraging and incentivizing employers to experiment with four-day workweeks with no loss in pay. The company believes these measures are necessary as we transition toward superintelligence, AI systems that can outperform even the smartest humans.

Policy proposals Establishment of a public wealth fund The policy document released by OpenAI outlines a number of "initial ideas" aimed at mitigating the risk of job and industry disruptions due to AI adoption. Among these is the establishment of a public wealth fund, where lawmakers and AI companies would invest in long-term assets related to the AI boom. The returns from this fund would be distributed directly to citizens, ensuring that everyone benefits from the economic growth driven by these technologies.

Workweek reform Benefits bonuses OpenAI also recommends that the government should promote and incentivize employers to try out a four-day workweek without any pay cuts. The company suggests offering "benefits bonuses" based on productivity gains from new AI tools. This proposal is aimed at ensuring that workers are not only protected from job losses but also benefit from increased productivity brought about by these technologies.

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Tax reforms Modernization of the tax system The policy document also calls for a modernization of the tax system, shifting the focus from labor income and payroll taxes to corporate income and capital gains. This is in light of potential job losses due to AI adoption. OpenAI advocates for robot taxes as a way to ensure that companies using advanced AI technologies contribute fairly to society's economic welfare.

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Economic impact Fears of economic disruption OpenAI's proposals come at a time when fears are growing over potential job losses and economic disruption due to AI. In February, a hypothetical scenario where AI advancements could trigger a market crash and consumer-led recession led to a major stock market selloff. The rise of new enterprise and coding tools from firms like Anthropic and OpenAI has also affected the stock prices of major software companies, leading to layoffs.