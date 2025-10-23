OpenAI teases major features for AI browser ChatGPT Atlas

OpenAI has unveiled its latest innovation, the ChatGPT Atlas, an AI-powered web browser. The company is already working on a series of updates for this new product. Adam Fry, the head of Atlas at OpenAI, teased these upcoming features in a post on X. The improvements will include user profiles, tab groups, and an optional ad blocker, among other things.

User experience List of upcoming features The list of post-launch fixes for Atlas also includes quality of life upgrades such as an overflow bookmarks menu and a list of shortcuts. The browser's key AI features are also getting updates. These include the agent, which is currently only available to ChatGPT Plus and Pro users, and the Ask ChatGPT sidebar that integrates OpenAI's flagship chatbot.

Feature upgrades Improvements in AI features The agent will see improvements in response times, a more reliable "pause" function, and better integration with products like Google Drive and cloud Excel. The Ask ChatGPT sidebar will become easier to use without leaving the browser. Users will also be able to select different projects or AI models directly from this feature without having to navigate away from their current page.

User input Suggestions for further improvements Fry has invited users to share their suggestions for further improvements. He hinted at a potential feature that would let users directly copy and paste text from the Ask ChatGPT sidebar. He also suggested that it might be useful if the browser could automatically reopen pinned tabs after closing and restarting.