You can now buy individual Pixel Buds parts from Google
Lost an earbud or need a new case?
Google's now selling individual Pixel Buds parts—like earbuds, charging cases, and eartips—right from its website.
This move makes it way simpler to swap out lost or broken pieces yourself, cutting down on waste and saving you a trip to the repair shop.
What do the replacement parts cost?
Pixel Buds Pro 2 earbuds are $70 each, with charging cases at $95 (in Porcelain, Hazel, Wintergreen, and Peony). Note that the Moonstone color is currently out of stock.
For the more affordable Pixel Buds 2a, both earbuds and cases are $55 each, but the replacement case is currently out of stock and only available in Hazel.
Eartips for either model go for $20.
You can pick left or right earbuds as needed—just note that some options might sell out fast depending on your region.
Why this matters
Google's making repairs easier not just for convenience but also to help reduce electronic waste.
The new Pixel Buds 2a case even features a replaceable battery—a small change that could make your buds last longer and keep fewer gadgets in the landfill.