You can now buy individual Pixel Buds parts from Google

What do the replacement parts cost?

Pixel Buds Pro 2 earbuds are $70 each, with charging cases at $95 (in Porcelain, Hazel, Wintergreen, and Peony). Note that the Moonstone color is currently out of stock.

For the more affordable Pixel Buds 2a, both earbuds and cases are $55 each, but the replacement case is currently out of stock and only available in Hazel.

Eartips for either model go for $20.

You can pick left or right earbuds as needed—just note that some options might sell out fast depending on your region.