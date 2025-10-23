Now, ₹5,000 test can show how your body processes medicines
AIG Hospitals and GenepoweRx just rolled out a new DNA-based test in Hyderabad that shows how your body processes common medicines—all for ₹5,000.
The results last a lifetime and can help doctors pick the safest, most effective treatments for you down the line.
Test looks at 120-190 genes tied to drug metabolism
With only 2ml of blood, the test looks at 120-190 genes tied to drug metabolism.
Using high-tech sequencing (think Illumina and MGI), it analyzes about 5GB of data per person.
You get your personalized report within 12-13 days, covering medications for heart disease, diabetes, cancer, gastrointestinal disorders, neurological and psychiatric conditions, and pain management.
Test is a game-changer
At ₹5,000, this test is a game-changer compared to similar ones abroad that cost up to ₹80,000.
Instead of focusing on just one disease, it gives you a full genetic profile—so future prescriptions can be tailored just for you and side effects kept in check.