Now, ₹5,000 test can show how your body processes medicines

With only 2ml of blood, the test looks at 120-190 genes tied to drug metabolism. Using high-tech sequencing (think Illumina and MGI), it analyzes about 5GB of data per person. You get your personalized report within 12-13 days, covering medications for heart disease, diabetes, cancer , gastrointestinal disorders, neurological and psychiatric conditions, and pain management.

Test is a game-changer

At ₹5,000, this test is a game-changer compared to similar ones abroad that cost up to ₹80,000.

Instead of focusing on just one disease, it gives you a full genetic profile—so future prescriptions can be tailored just for you and side effects kept in check.