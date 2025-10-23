Physics Wallah's 'AI box' turns your TV into self-study tool

Edtech giant Physics Wallah has launched a new gadget called the 'AI Box.' The innovative device can turn any TV or projector into a learning tool, enabling students to watch lessons, take quizzes, and prepare for competitive exams. It is especially designed for those who don't have access to a mobile phone or stable internet connection at home.

User experience Device connects to any TV The AI Box lets students learn in Hindi and practice with quizzes and exercises, making studying more interactive. The device can be connected to almost any TV and comes preloaded with lessons and quizzes. Its plug-and-play setup makes it usable at home, in classrooms, or community centers without any technical difficulties.

Educational tool Can also be used by teachers While the AI Box is primarily designed for self-study, it can also be used by teachers as a reference tool to help their students prepare for competitive exams. Alakh Pandey, the founder of Physics Wallah, said that all their content has been converted into Hindi. This makes it easier for underprivileged students to access high-quality lessons and prepare for government exams.