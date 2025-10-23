Next Article
Samsung Galaxy S26 series to launch in February-March 2025: Report
Technology
If you've been waiting for the new Samsung Galaxy S26 lineup, you might have to hang on a little longer.
The S26, S26+, and S26 Ultra—usually announced in January—are rumored to launch in February or March 2025.
These new phones will likely run on Samsung's own Exynos 2600 chip in many regions.
What else is known about the S26 series?
Production is already underway, with Samsung splitting between Exynos and Qualcomm chips depending on the market.
So, if you're in the US, Japan, or China, expect Qualcomm; if you're in Europe or South Korea, it'll probably be Exynos.
The S26 Ultra is shaping up to be a powerhouse, rumored to offer up to 1TB of storage, a huge 6.9-inch QHD+ display, and a 200MP main camera—pretty wild for mobile photography fans.