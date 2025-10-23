Samsung Galaxy S26 series to launch in February-March 2025: Report

What else is known about the S26 series?

Production is already underway, with Samsung splitting between Exynos and Qualcomm chips depending on the market.

So, if you're in the US, Japan, or China, expect Qualcomm; if you're in Europe or South Korea, it'll probably be Exynos.

The S26 Ultra is shaping up to be a powerhouse, rumored to offer up to 1TB of storage, a huge 6.9-inch QHD+ display, and a 200MP main camera—pretty wild for mobile photography fans.