'Unpreventable manipulation': OpenAI researcher quits over ChatGPT ads

AI researcher Zoe Hitzig, who recently quit OpenAI , has raised concerns over the potential introduction of advertising into ChatGPT . She believes that the AI chatbot has developed an unusually deep and personal understanding of users' lives through their interactions over the years. Hitzig's warning goes beyond just sponsored responses or banner ads; it highlights how people have shared sensitive information with ChatGPT during private conversations.

Data privacy Hitzig's warning about potential user manipulation Hitzig expressed her concerns, saying, "For several years, ChatGPT users have generated an archive of human candor that has no precedent, in part because people believed they were talking to something that had no ulterior agenda." She added that people share their medical fears, relationship problems, beliefs about God and the afterlife with chatbots. Hitzig warned that advertising based on this data could lead to manipulation of users in ways we cannot comprehend or prevent.

Company response OpenAI's stance on user data privacy Despite Hitzig's concerns, OpenAI has maintained its position on user data privacy. The company had previously announced plans to test advertising within ChatGPT but assured users that their conversations would not be shared with advertisers and chat data would remain confidential. "We keep your conversations with ChatGPT private from advertisers, and we never sell your data to advertisers," the company said earlier this year.

Future risks Concerns about advertising integration and its implications Hitzig's concerns aren't just about OpenAI breaking its promise but also the potential future consequences of integrating advertising into its revenue model. She argued that this could create strong incentives to override rules and shift priorities over time. Even if current leaders intend to maintain boundaries, commercial pressures can gradually influence decision-making processes, leading to unintended consequences for user privacy and data security.

Safeguard measures Call for stronger structural safeguards To mitigate these risks, Hitzig has called for stronger structural safeguards. She proposed independent oversight with real authority or legal mechanisms that require user data to be treated in a way that prioritizes public interest over profit. Essentially, she is advocating for guardrails that can't be easily altered when business conditions change, ensuring long-term protection of user privacy and data security.